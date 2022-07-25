Ludhiana | Six days after death of domestic help, family cremates body

Three days after the police had booked 250 agitators, protesting for justice to the minor domestic help who was found death in the house of her employer in Kundanpuri, the family cremated the body on Sunday.

The family had announced that they would not cremate the body.

The girl was found hanging on July 18. The family alleged that the employer had murdered the girl after raping her.

The sources said the family had nodded for the cremation of the body following a meeting with the police officials. The police assured that they would share every detail of the case with them. After the meeting, the family received the body from civil hospital mortuary.

The police had booked Suman, Krishna, Shanti and Bhola, while their 250 aides are yet to be identified.