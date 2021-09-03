Ludhiana: Teachers’ body up in arms against edu dept officials

The teachers’ associations are up in arms against the primary education department officials after a school teacher fell unconscious after being allegedly reprimanded by them on Wednesday afternoon.

The representative of various teacher associations of the district on Thursday held a press conference and demanded stern police action against the education department officials.

Teacher Sapandeep Kaur, who was allegedly reprimanded was deputed at Government Primary School in Sahnewal and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Doraha.

According to Sukhdhir Singh Sekhon, the teacher was allegedly reprimanded so badly that she suffered a shock and is allegedly suffering from a paralysis attack. “A vaccination drive was going on at the school from Tuesday. Yesterday, when the school hours got over, Sapandeep and her colleague Ramandeep Kaur asked the area municipal councillor to arrange for a person to oversee the inoculation drive and ensure the safety of the school furniture and other equipment. In response to this, the municipal councillor told both the teachers that they can leave the school in the evening after completion of the drive,” said Sekhon.

“In the meantime, DEO Jaswinder Kaur, deputy DEO Kuldeep Singh and office clerk Harminder Singh Romi arrived and threatened both the teachers that they will initiate a departmental inquiry against them and transfer them to a remote location. Sapandeep was snubbed so badly that she fell unconscious,” alleged Sekhon.

On the other hand, deputy DEO Kuldeep Singh slammed the allegations as baseless. He said that he, along with his office employee Romi, had visited the school following the orders of DEO primary.

“We got complaints that people who had arrived at the school for vaccination were left stranded as the campus was being locked post-school hours. I returned after resuming the vaccination drive. I had no conversation with the said teacher. She collapsed during the DEO primary’s visit,” said Kuldeep Singh.

Despite repeated attempts, DEO primary was not available for comments.