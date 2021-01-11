Ludhiana: Teething troubles in pet registration process

From running after pets for a photograph to struggling with documentation, Ludhiana residents are facing teething troubles in completing the pet registration process.

The residents have time until the end of March to get their pet dogs and cats registered, failing which they have to shell out ₹4,000 as fine, and lose custody of the pet to the civic body till the formalities are complete.

Avneesh Aggarwal, a resident of Mall Road, who was seen chasing his labrador for a picture, said, “The real problem is the long format of the registration form. By the time you manage to fill in all the details, the session expires and you have to start the process all over again.”

Sunil Vinayak, a resident of Sham Singh Road, said he was struggling with the online payment. “Making online payment through the MC website is tough as there are many technical glitches. I had planned to visit MC’s Zone-D office to physically fill out the form, but it is always crowded and risky considering the pandemic situation,” he said, adding that he hopes that the MC authorities will find a way to make the process less cumbersome.

Another resident, Rishi Punni, said that he has been making multiple rounds of the vet’s office for the last few days as he lost a few old prescription slips of his pets. “I have two pets and had got them vaccinated. But I only have the new prescription slips. The old ones had been misplaced. Since, the MC has asked for details of the vaccination, I have to visit the veterinarian to get the entire chart of the prescription,” said Punni.

MC’s senior veterinary officer Dr Harbans Dalla agreed that technical glitches are hampering the pet registration project. “I have received several complaints from residents. Some are facing troubles, not just in online registration, but also at the MC office. I have taken up the issue with the IT staff and soon all glitches will be solved. We are also planning to do away with the long format of registration forms to make it easy for the residents to register,” said Dr Harbans.