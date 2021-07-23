Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana to get 60 sanitary pad vending machines by first week of August

As per the plan, government schools, colleges and hostels in Punjab Agricultural University are among the few places that will have these machines.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 01:07 AM IST
A sanitary pad vending machine installed at Zone D office of Ludhiana municipal corporation on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

To promote menstrual hygiene, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has started installing sanitary pad vending machines in different parts of the city, including markets, government offices and public places.

A total of 60 such machines are to be installed under the Smart City Mission and 15 have already come up in different parts of the city, including four MC zonal offices, Sarabha Nagar main market, Civil Hospital, bus stand, railway station and Arya College.

The rest are likely to be installed by the first week of August. As per the plan, government schools, colleges and hostels in Punjab Agricultural University are among the few places that will have these machines.

The machines, which will be set up in women’s washrooms, can dispense three pads in a go, at a cost of 10. An incinerator to dispose of used sanitary napkins will also be set up close to the vending machines.

In 2019 too, the civic body had got sanitary napkin vending machines at around a dozen public toilets in different parts of the city under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, but the project failed due to lack of maintenance.

Plastic reverse vending machines at 10 points

Aiming to reduce plastic waste generation in the city, the civic body has also awarded a contract for installing 10 plastic reverse vending machines to crush plastic material, including bottles. The machines will be installed at public places and markets with heavy footfall.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said, “Under this project, worth around 90 lakh, sanitary pad and plastic reverse vending machines are being installed in different parts of the city. It is expected that the installation process will be completed by the first week of August, following which the machines will be made functional. The contractor will look after the maintenance for five years.”

Sabharwal said the MC is also contemplating some incentive for public using the reverse plastic vending machines.

