Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana to host state trials for Khelo India from today
others

Ludhiana to host state trials for Khelo India from today

The trials for the selection of Punjab state teams for the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will commence here on Saturday
Ludhiana sports department will host the trials for state girls’ and boys’ teams of kabaddi, football, basketball, and handball on Saturday. (Representative photo)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 10:57 PM IST
By Nikhil Sharma, Ludhiana

The trials for the selection of Punjab state teams for the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will commence here on Saturday.

Various sports activities in the under-18 category will be held in the Games, which will be held from February 5 to 14, 2022, in Panchkula, Haryana.

Ludhiana sports department will host the trials for state girls’ and boys’ teams of kabaddi, football, basketball, and handball on Saturday.

The selection committee will consist of district sports officer (DSO) Ravinder Singh who has been appointed as its chairman, along with a representative of the sports association of Punjab and a representative of Schools Games Federation of India (SGFI).

The trials of kabaddi, football, and basketball will be held at Guru Nanak Stadium at 11 am on Saturday. The trials for handball are scheduled to be held at Punjab Agricultural University.

Meanwhile, the trials for Kho-Kho will be held at Polo Ground, Patiala on Saturday, and trials for Hockey will be held at Lyallpur Khalsa College in Jalandhar on November 6, 2021.

RELATED STORIES

In the last edition, players participated in 19 sporting disciplines. This time players will participate in 25 sporting disciplines as handball has been included this time along with five indigenous sports disciplines including gatka, thang-ta, kalaripayattu, mallakhamb, and yogasana.

The other sports include archery, judo, table tennis, kabaddi, athletics, shooting, tennis, kho-kho, badminton, swimming, basketball, volleyball, boxing, weightlifting, football, cycling, gymnastics, wrestling, and hockey.

Eligibility

Any athlete born on or after January 1, 2003, is eligible to participate in these games.

Players have been directed to carry along any two of their identification documents. They can carry their Aadhar Cards, passports, matriculate certificates, or birth certificates. The birth certificate should have been issued on or before November 21, 2016, by MC/Gram Panchayat.

According to the officials, an athlete will only be able to represent the state where he/she is attending the school.

According to an order of the senior director, Khelo India, the top teams for the team events including, basketball, kho-kho, football, volleyball, hockey, handball, and kabaddi, will be drawn from nationals conducted by respective national sports federations (NSF) or by school games federation of India.

The DSO, Ludhiana, said that the top players from the districts will participate in these trials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP