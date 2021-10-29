Ludhiana to host state trials for Khelo India from today

The trials for the selection of Punjab state teams for the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will commence here on Saturday.

Various sports activities in the under-18 category will be held in the Games, which will be held from February 5 to 14, 2022, in Panchkula, Haryana.

Ludhiana sports department will host the trials for state girls’ and boys’ teams of kabaddi, football, basketball, and handball on Saturday.

The selection committee will consist of district sports officer (DSO) Ravinder Singh who has been appointed as its chairman, along with a representative of the sports association of Punjab and a representative of Schools Games Federation of India (SGFI).

The trials of kabaddi, football, and basketball will be held at Guru Nanak Stadium at 11 am on Saturday. The trials for handball are scheduled to be held at Punjab Agricultural University.

Meanwhile, the trials for Kho-Kho will be held at Polo Ground, Patiala on Saturday, and trials for Hockey will be held at Lyallpur Khalsa College in Jalandhar on November 6, 2021.

In the last edition, players participated in 19 sporting disciplines. This time players will participate in 25 sporting disciplines as handball has been included this time along with five indigenous sports disciplines including gatka, thang-ta, kalaripayattu, mallakhamb, and yogasana.

The other sports include archery, judo, table tennis, kabaddi, athletics, shooting, tennis, kho-kho, badminton, swimming, basketball, volleyball, boxing, weightlifting, football, cycling, gymnastics, wrestling, and hockey.

Eligibility

Any athlete born on or after January 1, 2003, is eligible to participate in these games.

Players have been directed to carry along any two of their identification documents. They can carry their Aadhar Cards, passports, matriculate certificates, or birth certificates. The birth certificate should have been issued on or before November 21, 2016, by MC/Gram Panchayat.

According to the officials, an athlete will only be able to represent the state where he/she is attending the school.

According to an order of the senior director, Khelo India, the top teams for the team events including, basketball, kho-kho, football, volleyball, hockey, handball, and kabaddi, will be drawn from nationals conducted by respective national sports federations (NSF) or by school games federation of India.

The DSO, Ludhiana, said that the top players from the districts will participate in these trials.