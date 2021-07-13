Ludhiana: Two days after verbal spat, 20-yr-old hacked to death

A group of assailants hacked a 20-year-old kabaddi player to death with sharp-edged weapons on Sunday over a spat at a wedding party two days ago. Then, they fled after dumping the body on the roadside in Machhiwara.

The accused have been identified as Kuldeep Singh alias Kenny of Rajgarh, Binda Nihang of Bhattian village, Laddi and Indra from Gehlewal village, Jaggi of Bhamma village, Sadiq of Samrala and their seven accomplices.

The victim has been identified as Amandeep Singh of Indira Colony, Machhiwara. He worked as a salesman at a local bookstore. The victim’s kin staged a protest outside the Machhiwara police station on Monday, seeking the arrest of the accused.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) Jaswinder Singh Chahal told them that the accused will be arrested in the next two days, after which they lifted the protest.

An FIR has been lodged based on the complaint of Manpreet Singh, the victim’s brother.

He said that he received information on Sunday that his brother met with a road mishap and was lying injured on the roadside. He rushed his brother to civil hospital, from where he was referred to Ludhiana, but he died on the way.

Manpreet added that the injuries on his brother’s body appeared to be inflicted by sharp edged weapons.

He said that his brother had got into a verbal spat with the accused at a wedding function two days ago and they had threatened to kill him.

Inspector Rajesh Thakur, station house officer at Machhiwara police station, said that a murder case has been registered and special teams have been formed to arrest the accused.