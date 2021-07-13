Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: Two days after verbal spat, 20-yr-old hacked to death
others

Ludhiana: Two days after verbal spat, 20-yr-old hacked to death

The victim has been identified as Amandeep Singh of Indira Colony, Machhiwara. He worked as a salesman at a local bookstore. The victim’s kin staged a protest outside the Machhiwara police station on Monday, seeking the arrest of the accused.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON JUL 13, 2021 02:01 AM IST
Amandeep Singh, victim. (HT PHOTO)

A group of assailants hacked a 20-year-old kabaddi player to death with sharp-edged weapons on Sunday over a spat at a wedding party two days ago. Then, they fled after dumping the body on the roadside in Machhiwara.

The accused have been identified as Kuldeep Singh alias Kenny of Rajgarh, Binda Nihang of Bhattian village, Laddi and Indra from Gehlewal village, Jaggi of Bhamma village, Sadiq of Samrala and their seven accomplices.

The victim has been identified as Amandeep Singh of Indira Colony, Machhiwara. He worked as a salesman at a local bookstore. The victim’s kin staged a protest outside the Machhiwara police station on Monday, seeking the arrest of the accused.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) Jaswinder Singh Chahal told them that the accused will be arrested in the next two days, after which they lifted the protest.

An FIR has been lodged based on the complaint of Manpreet Singh, the victim’s brother.

He said that he received information on Sunday that his brother met with a road mishap and was lying injured on the roadside. He rushed his brother to civil hospital, from where he was referred to Ludhiana, but he died on the way.

Manpreet added that the injuries on his brother’s body appeared to be inflicted by sharp edged weapons.

He said that his brother had got into a verbal spat with the accused at a wedding function two days ago and they had threatened to kill him.

Inspector Rajesh Thakur, station house officer at Machhiwara police station, said that a murder case has been registered and special teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

This hilarious yet frightening scarecrow is leaving people amused. Watch

Apollo the rhino shows flock of guinea fowl how to relax. Watch video

Raveena Tandon wishes son on birthday with a sweet post. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP