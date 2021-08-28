Ludhiana: Two months after attack on gangrape victim’s kin, 6 booked

Two months after the family members of a gangrape victim were allegedly attacked, six persons have been booked for assault and criminal intimidation.

The accused have been identified as Makhan Singh of Rod village, his brother Hardeep Singh, Parvinder Singh, his brother Satwinder Singh, Sukhvir Singh and Tarlochan Singh.

The victim’s father said that on June 25, he was standing outside his house when the accused turned up at the spot with sticks and iron rods in their hands. The accused threatened them to withdraw the rape case lodged against their accomplices, but complainant refused. Following this, the accused opened attack on him. His son managed to take him inside the house and bolt the door, but the accused barged in after scaling the compound wall and assaulted them again.

“I called the police and also filed a complaint, but to no avail. After making several rounds of the police station, an FIR has finally been registered after two months of filing the complaint,” said the victim’s father.

The 17-year-old daughter of the complainant was allegedly gangraped by a Phagwara resident, identified as Gagan and his two accomplices on May 2. The accused had kidnapped the girl near her house and gangraped her after taking her to a government school. A case was lodged against the accused under Section 376-D (rape) of the Indian Penal Code on May 7. Ever since, the accused had been threatening them to withdraw the case, the complainant said.

For the attack on the family, the Meharban police have booked the accused under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 451 (house trespass), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused are on the run.

Assistant sub-inspector Balbir Singh, who is investigating the gangrape case, said the FIR in the assault case was lodged following an investigation.