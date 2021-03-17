Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana woman booked for aborting pregnancy without informing husband
Ludhiana woman booked for aborting pregnancy without informing husband

Chandigarh man filed a complaint in July 2020 after he found out that his wife got two abortions without his knowledge
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:25 PM IST
A resident of Mundiyan Kalan has been booked for aborting her pregnancy twice without informing her husband.

Her husband, who is a resident of Chandigarh, complained to the police that since they got married on November 24, 2019, his wife had been asking him to live separately from his parents. She also used to complain that he was not the man she wanted to marry, but she conceded to her parents’ will.

In July 2020, he discovered that his wife had got two abortions without his knowledge and filed a police complaint on August 1, 2020.

ASI Dalvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said they had booked the woman under Section 315 (act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) of the Indian Penal Code following a probe. No arrest has been made yet.

