Ludhiana woman, kin booked for shooting at sister over land dispute

A property dispute between two sisters took an ugly turn after one of the siblings opened fire at the other Hasanpur village here, police said on Friday.

The accused woman, along with other members of the family, also damaged her sister’s vehicle when she was returning from the fields. Seeing the ruckus, people started gathering at the spot and the accused fled, abandoning their tractor there.

The complainant, identified as Sukhjit Kaur Sandh, suffered injuries in the attack.

The accused are complainant’s sister Sukhminder Kaur, her son Tajinder Singh of Rurka, her husband Bhagwant Singh, relatives Surinder Singh Chinda of Pamal, Satwant Singh of Sarabha and 10 others who are yet to be identified.

Sukhjit stated in her police complaint that she owns 22 acres of land in Hassanpur village where she has sown paddy. She visits the fields frequently to look after the crop. On June 30 at around 9.30pm, she was returning from the farm in her SUV when the accused intercepted by parking their tractor before her car.

She added that Tajinder fired shots at her which hit the windshield of her car. She tried to reverse her car, but the accused pushed it into the fields using the tractor. Tajinder again opened fire at her but missed the target. The accused then hurled glass bottles at her car and smashed it with other weapons as well. Soon, villagers started gathering at the spot. On this, the accused fled the spot leaving the tractor there.

Sukhjit was rushed to the hospital. Based on her complaint, police have initiated investigation into the matter.

Assistant sub-inspector Raj Dheem, who is investigating the case, said the vehicle was seized and a case under sections 336, 341, 427, 506, 148, 149 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at Dakha police station.

The police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused and identify the other accused.