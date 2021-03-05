Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana woman posing as post office agent dupes 87-year-old of 11.6 lakh
After the family received no benefits, they checked with the post office and found there was no account in the name of the elderly woman
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:56 PM IST
Ludhiana woman posing as post office agent dupes 87-year-old of 11.6 lakh

Police are on the lookout for a woman, who duped an 87-year-old woman of 11.6 lakh after posing as a post office agent.

The accused, Harbans Kaur, of Palm Vihar, Pakhowal Road, defrauded the elderly woman by offering to invest the money for her in a savings scheme at the post office.

In her police complaint, Satvinder Kaur of Model Town Extension, said their family knew Harbans, who used to claim that she worked as a post office agent.

Harbans convinced her mother-in-law, Hardev Kaur, to invest in a monthly income scheme, which offered huge benefits. However, they never received any returns. On approaching the post office, they discovered that there was no account in the name of her mother-in-law and filed a police complaint.

Sub-inspector Kulvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said the woman filed a complaint on November 26, 2020. Following a probe, they had booked the accused under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code at the Division Number 5 police station.

