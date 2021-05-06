Ludhiana woman with brain tumour denied treatment; husband, in-laws booked

Police have booked a farmer and his three family members for dowry harassment and neglecting the treatment of his wife after she recently succumbed to a brain tumour.

The accused, Deepinder Singh, was booked on the complaint of his wife’s brother, Manjit Singh, a resident of Kotli village, Payal.

Manjit told the police that his sister Satvir Kaur, 43, married Deepinder 11 years ago. Through the course of their marriage, he and his family had been harassing her for dowry. When they did not fulfil his demands, he stopped her treatment for brain tumour, which eventually led to her death on Wednesday.

“We have booked Deepinder, his father, Manjit Singh, and two relatives Jaskaranjit Singh and Rajwinder Kaur under Sections 498-A (dowry harassment) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. They will be arrested soon,” said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surjit Singh, who is investigating the case for Payal police.