The victim managed payment collections for the accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Ludhiana youth dies of suspected drug overdose; boss, her son booked

Duo facing case of culpable homicide; victim’s father alleges that before dying, his son revealed that his employer injected something into his veins, causing him to lose consciousness
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:53 PM IST

A woman and her son are facing a case of culpable homicide after her 26-year-old employee died due to suspected drug overdose at her office-cum-house in Azad Nagar on Wednesday.

According to police, the victim, Parkash Singh, alias Nannu, was unmarried and had studied till Class 10. He was working for the woman, a financier, for the past few years and handled collection of payments.

The victim’s father, Lakhvir Singh, 52, of New Satguru Nagar, complained to the police that the woman, Reeta Rani, who is in her 50s, used to harass her son at work, due to which he wanted to quit the job.

“On Wednesday, my younger son, Rajvir, visited Rani’s office, where Parkash told him that she was not allowing him to go home. Rajvir visited him again in the evening and was shocked to find Parkash lying unconscious on the floor. He informed me and we rushed him to the hospital, but he could not survive,” the complainant added.

He alleged that before breathing his last, Parkash revealed that Rani, her son, Ajay Kumar, and another woman had injected something into his veins, causing him to collapse.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Meet Ram, the investigating officer in the case, said the mother-son duo’s aide had been identified as Poonam of Friends Colony, Jassiyan Road.

All three have been booked under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Daba police station.

The ASI said the victim’s autopsy was conducted at the Ludhiana civil hospital and viscera samples were sent to the forensic science library in Kharar for further examination as it was suspected that he died due to drug overdose.

More sections could be added in the FIR once the cause of death became clear, which could take several weeks, the investigating officer added. Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the three accused.

The victim is survived by his parents, a sister and a brother.

Second such case in a week

In a similar case on February 18, a 45-year-old hosiery trader was found dead due to suspected drug overdose at a hotel in Bhadaur House, two days after he had checked in with an Italy-based NRI.

Police had arrested the NRI on charges of culpable homicide after establishing that he had left a day before the victim was found dead in the hotel room, where syringes, a lighter and cigarettes were discovered. The viscera report in this case is also awaited.

