Ludhiana zoo thrown open to public

The department of forests and wildlife preservation, Punjab, had announced the reopening of Chhatbir Zoo and four others at Ludhiana, Bathinda, Patiala and Neelon from Tuesday onwards
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 12:53 AM IST
The tiger safari and zoo will remain open to the public six days a week (Monday closed). (HT File)

After 81 days, the Ludhiana Zoo and the tiger safari were finally thrown open for visitors on Tuesday. However, as it rained all through the day, there were only a few visitors.

Zoo in-charge Narinder Singh said that they are expecting large footfall on Wednesday, as there is a holiday on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

The tiger safari and zoo will remain open to the public six days a week (Monday closed). Entry will be allowed from 9.30am to 4:30pm in three slots to ensure social distancing. These are from 9.30am to 11.30pm; 12 pm to 2 pm and 2.30pm to 4.30 pm.

It is mandatory for visitors to wear masks and sanitise their hands at the main gate. Also, those who remove the mask inside the zoo will be penalised.

