Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said that 40 crore was being spent on the development of the club.
Ludhiana: Construction of Eastend Club to begin in September

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 12:59 AM IST

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Wednesday said that the construction of the Eastend Club project on main Ludhiana-Chandigarh Road will begin from next month.

Presiding over a meeting of the club, the DC said that an amount of 40 crore was being spent on the development of this club. The state-of-the-art club will have ultra-modern recreational cafeteria, restaurant, games, park, and other facilities, he added. Sharma further said that preparations have been made to start the construction from September this year and it will be completed soon.

He said that anyone can become a member of the club by paying a nominal fee of 1.5 lakh and 700 members would be inducted into the club on a first-come, first-serve basis.

