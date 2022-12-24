Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: DMCH, IIT Ropar ink pact for research in healthcare tech

Ludhiana: DMCH, IIT Ropar ink pact for research in healthcare tech

Published on Dec 24, 2022

Speaking on the occasion, vice-principal DMCH, Ludhiana, Dr GS Wander said the purpose of signing MoU with IIT Ropar is to implement cooperative and collaborative activities, which will address multidisciplinary medical, scientific, and technological problems and solutions

DMCH, IIT Ropar officials pose for a picture after signing MoU in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

To promote research and cooperation in healthcare technologies, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Ropar signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) here on Saturday.

DMCH claims that the MoU will be beneficial in exploring clinical trials and research in the field of healthcare and both institutes will work together for the various research programmes with both clinical and engineering aspects.

Speaking on the occasion, vice-principal DMCH Dr GS Wander said the purpose of the MoU is to implement cooperative and collaborative activities, which will address multidisciplinary medical, scientific, and technological problems and solutions.

Professor medical superintendent DMCH Dr Bishav Mohan said the initiative will identify the potential areas to explore cooperation and synergy for evidence-based intervention in the field of medical research.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 24, 2022
