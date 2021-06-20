Ludhiana-origin man appointed as official in Canadian govt

Angad Singh Dhillon has been appointed as director of operations in the ministry of transport, the Federal Government of Canada.

Belonging to Ghungrana village, Ludhiana, he is from one of the illustrious families of Punjab that served people of the region for almost a century. His great grand father Gurnam Singh Ghungrana was one of the pioneer members of the SGPC in the early 1930s followed by his grandfather Jagjit Singh Ghungrana, who was a progressive farmer and farm leader.

After completing his graduation in international relations from Mount Allison, Sackville, New Brunswick, Angad joined the Liberal Party in 2015. He started his career as a field organiser and was responsible for the Peel region, which has 11 parliamentary ridings (constituencies). It was during this period that his hard work and organising skills were recognized by the party as it won all the 11 ridings.

Later, he moved to Ottawa and joined as assistant, outreach, and operations, with Liberal Research Bureau. From there, he was seconded to the Ministry of Canadian Heritage as special assistant, policy. In 2017, he joined as director of outreach at the LRB, from where he was picked up to join the Ontario Regional Desk in the PMO.