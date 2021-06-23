Ludhiana: PSPCL expands its call centre for lodging complaints

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited on Tuesday expanded its customer services call centre at Janta Nagar by increasing the total number of seats from 40 to 60 at ₹31 lakh. This, in addition to the 60 seats at Chaura Bazar call centre, has taken the total capacity of the ‘1912’ call centre to 120 seats.

DPS Grewal, director, distribution, dedicated the expansion of the Electricity Call Centre at Janta Nagar to the consumers of Punjab and informed that PSPCL had also undertaken several customer-centric initiatives such as expanding customer care facilities and various system strengthening works of 11 kV and 66 kV transmission systems.

Earlier, the consumers, in their feedback, had been complaining about the ‘1912’ number remaining busy. Now, this issue is likely to be resolved with the increased number of complaint registration incoming lines.

PSPCL appealed to the residents to get their contact numbers and email ids registered on their website https://contactregistration.pspcl.in/ for availing prompt billing-related services and getting other information timely on their mobile phones.

Besides 1912, consumers can also register complaints by giving a missed call on toll-free number 1800-180-1512, or by sending SMS “no supply” on 1912 or through the PSPCL mobile app or by sending a message on WhatsApp at 96461-06835, or on Facebook at fb.com/PSPCLPb, or on Twitter at twitter.com/PSPCLPb or a mail at 1912@pspcl.in.