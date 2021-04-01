Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana’s Covid cases in March surpassed count of previous 4 months
others

Ludhiana’s Covid cases in March surpassed count of previous 4 months

The district’s Covid-19 infections in the month of March surpassed the total number of cases recorded in the previous four months, data sourced from the health department has revealed
By Harsimran Singh Batra, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 01:13 AM IST
The worrying numbers bring out the callous attitude of residents, who are increasingly becoming complacent with regards to Covid-appropriate behaviour. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

The district’s Covid-19 infections in the month of March surpassed the total number of cases recorded in the previous four months, data sourced from the health department has revealed.

While in March, Ludhiana logged 7, 294 cases, the number of cases recorded from November 2020 to February 2021, totaled to just 6, 825.

The worrying numbers bring out the callous attitude of residents, who are increasingly becoming complacent with regards to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The number of deaths reported in the month of March also increased four-fold in comparison to the casualties recorded in February. The year’s highest single-day fatality count was recorded on March 29, with 11 persons losing their battle to virus.

In November last year, the district recorded 2, 533 cases which went down to 1, 949 in December, going further down to 1, 024 cases in January and the seeing a slight increase in February with 1, 319 cases and then shooting up to 7, 294 in March.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Traders welcome Pak’s decision to import cotton, sugar from India

Most gates outside Ludhiana’s residential areas illegal, reveals RTI

Ludhiana: 2 cars gutted as trash burning goes wrong!

HC adjourns cases listed in April to August

Similarly, the district reported 115 fatalities in March in comparison to 28 in February, 37 in January, 59 in December last year, 68 in November and 96 in October 2020.

Civil surgeon Dr Sukhjeevan Kakkar said that in the present scenario, vaccination seems to be the only way out for breaking the chain. He appealed to residents to come forward and get vaccinated at the camps being organised by the district administration. He further appealed to residents to not drop their guard and take all necessary precautions while stepping out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
PAN Aadhaar Linking
Assembly Election News
Gold Price Today
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021
Ajaz Khan
Rajveer Deol
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP