The worrying numbers bring out the callous attitude of residents, who are increasingly becoming complacent with regards to Covid-appropriate behaviour. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Ludhiana’s Covid cases in March surpassed count of previous 4 months

By Harsimran Singh Batra, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 01:13 AM IST

The district’s Covid-19 infections in the month of March surpassed the total number of cases recorded in the previous four months, data sourced from the health department has revealed.

While in March, Ludhiana logged 7, 294 cases, the number of cases recorded from November 2020 to February 2021, totaled to just 6, 825.

The worrying numbers bring out the callous attitude of residents, who are increasingly becoming complacent with regards to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The number of deaths reported in the month of March also increased four-fold in comparison to the casualties recorded in February. The year’s highest single-day fatality count was recorded on March 29, with 11 persons losing their battle to virus.

In November last year, the district recorded 2, 533 cases which went down to 1, 949 in December, going further down to 1, 024 cases in January and the seeing a slight increase in February with 1, 319 cases and then shooting up to 7, 294 in March.

Similarly, the district reported 115 fatalities in March in comparison to 28 in February, 37 in January, 59 in December last year, 68 in November and 96 in October 2020.

Civil surgeon Dr Sukhjeevan Kakkar said that in the present scenario, vaccination seems to be the only way out for breaking the chain. He appealed to residents to come forward and get vaccinated at the camps being organised by the district administration. He further appealed to residents to not drop their guard and take all necessary precautions while stepping out.

