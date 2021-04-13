Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana’s Covid tally nears 40,000 mark with 480 cases
others

Ludhiana’s Covid tally nears 40,000 mark with 480 cases

Amid the recent surge, Ludhiana has recorded 5,564 cases and 71 deaths in less than two weeks of April
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 10:36 PM IST
In complete disregard towards Covid protocols, people crowding to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Gaughat on the occasion of Baisakhi in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The district on Tuesday saw addition of 480 cases to its Covid-19 tally, taking it closer to the 40,000 mark in less than a month after registering 30,000 cases.

Of the total 39,974 cases reported so far, 3,391 patients are still under treatment and 1,215 have died, including three on Tuesday.

As many as 35,368 people have successfully beaten the virus.

In some respite, the Covid graph saw a slight bend after registering 500+ cases for two consecutive days.

In the highest-ever spike, the district had logged 530 cases on Sunday, followed by 523 infections on Monday.

The latest fatalities include a 73-year-old man from Basti Jodhewal, a 60-year-old man from Shimlapuri and a 31-year-old man from Dugri.

The latest positive cases include a cop, an undertrial and a government school teacher from Hargobindpura.

Amid the recent surge, Ludhiana has recorded 5,564 cases and 71 deaths in less than two weeks of April, against 7,294 cases and 115 deaths in March. In February, the numbers were 1,319 and 28, respectively.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ludhiana farmer was killed by neighbours to avenge slander: Police

New Hero Motors plant inaugurated at Ludhiana’s Hi-Tech Cycle Valley

Bihar reports 14 Covid deaths, highest on a day this yr

Munger firing: After transfer of 17 police officers, SP also shifted

Over 300 cases are being recorded daily since March 20, including 400+ cases on eight days and 500+ on two days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ramadan 2021
Gudi Padwa 2021
Chaitra Navratri 2021
IPL 2021 points table
KKR vs MI Preview
IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP