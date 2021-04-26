Ludhiana’s daily cases cross 1,000-mark for first time

The district yet again touched a new record of daily cases with 1, 389 people testing positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. It is for the first time since the pandemic outbreak in March last year that Ludhiana’s count of daily cases has crossed the 1,000-mark.

Before this, the district had recorded its highest-ever spike on April 23 with 995 cases. Just a day before, on April 22, it had seen its previous high of 880 cases.

For seven consecutive days since April 19, the daily cases have crossed the 700-mark.

9 deaths take toll close to 1, 300-mark

The contagion also claimed nine lives, including that of a 29-year-old man who had no history of any co morbidities. The new fatalities pushed the district’s toll to 1, 299 on Sunday.

All nine who succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours were males. They include a 50-year-old from Jodha, a 53-year-old from Janakpuri, a 70-year-old from Sita Nagar, a 50-year-old from Himmat Singh Nagar, a 72-year-old from Shimlapuri, a 62-year-old from Fatehpur, a 29-year-old from Sahnewal, a 44-year-old from Model Town and a 65-year-old from Maharaj Nagar.

Upward trajectory to continue: Experts

As per experts, the upward trajectory of cases will continue unless people start following the safety protocols to break the chain of infections.

Dr Clarence Samuel, head of the department of preventive and social medicine, Christian Medical College and Hospital, said, “The trend suggests that the cases will continue to soar. There are two factors that are leading to the increasing number of cases –the first is the UK variant of the virus which is more contagious, and the second is the increased testing rate which is helping us detect more patients.”

Dr Samuel added, “While the government has done enough to contain the spread of the virus, it is now up to the people to act responsibly and stop the spread of the virus.”

“People have to stop thinking that virus won’t affect them. Residents need to strictly observe masking, social distancing and hand-washing norms to defeat this virus,” said Dr Samuel, who heads a team of doctors who are helping the state health department to monitor and deal with the current situation.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said that apart from speeding up the sampling process, the administration will also speed up the vaccination process. He appealed to residents to stay home and go out only when it absolutely necessary. He added that it is difficult to say to what extent the cases will rise and added, “It is my appeal to residents to take all precautionary measures and get vaccinated.”

58 new cases in Dugri Phase 1&2

Dr Avinash Jindal, nodal of the two containment zones of Dugri Phase 1 and 2, informed that on Sunday, as many as 627 samples were taken, of which 58 tested positive.

The two localities had gone into a lockdown last Sunday after over 70 cases were detected here. So far, 7, 569 samples have been collected by health department teams, of which a total of 404 persons tested positive.

Dr Jindal added that the reports of 80 samples, which were sent for RT-PCR test, are pending.

He added that the condition of the area will be observed for another week and if no positive case is found for two consecutive days, the lockdown may be lifted on the third day.

