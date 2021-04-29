Ludhiana’s Good Samaritans send home-cooked meals to Covid patients

As Covid-infected patients in home isolation battle cold, fever and body aches which are rendering them unable to cook, a few women’s groups and clubs are helping them in the recovery process by providing them free home-cooked food at their doorsteps.

To keep their morale up during the fight, these Good Samaritans are also pasting motivational messages, wishing them speedy recovery, on these food packets.

Maneet Makkar, the owner of Club Sixty Nine, who is one of the persons running the free food delivery service, said, “We came to know that a lot of families are unable to cook food as they are not even able to get up from their beds. So we decided to start a Covid kitchen to provide meals free of cost to the patients.”

“We are just a phone call away and want to help everyone going through these tough times. Our chefs prepare simple and healthy meals that include yellow dal, mix vegetable, rice and chapatti for delivery,” she said.

“This morning, we got a call from a family on Dhandara road and we delivered the meal to them through a private delivery platform. Another call came from a Delhi-based family, which is getting treatment from a city-based hospital,” she revealed.

‘Got to fight this battle as a community’

Fifty-five-year-old Dimple Kant, who is another resident helping Covid patients in their battle, said that she started her initiative just two days ago. “I am very fond of cooking so I decided to support the infected patients through this initiative. On the first day, I received calls from four people and yesterday, the number went up to eight. I am receiving calls from South City, Barewal road and Aggar Nagar.”

“Many told me that they are so unwell that they are not in a position to cook. This morning, I got a call from a woman who was crying. We sent food to everyone who called us. On Wednesday, we delivered food to 25 to 30 patients and received thank you messages from everyone,” she said, adding that this fight has to be fought as a community and everyone can do their bit by helping infected patients in their own area.

Dimple said she packs dal, seasonal vegetables, curd, chappati and rice in these food packets and her own family members help her in the delivery.

