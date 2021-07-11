Ludhiana’s letterboxes get a facelift

The Ludhiana postal department has taken the initiative to redecorate over 90 letterboxes located outside post offices and at designated places in the city.

The department has already covered around 12 letterboxes under the initiative and plans to revamp the rest of them this month.

The letterboxes situated outside Ludhiana head post office, Ferozepur Road, Bharat Nagar near BSNL office, Madhopuri, Near CMC, Samrala Chowk, Sarabha Nagar, Basti Jodhewal, Iqbalganj, New Hargobind Nagar, Shivpuri, Sidhpeeth Colony, and PS Walla have been renovated.

The Ludhiana head post office letterbox was the first in the city to be revamped. The letterbox has two sections, one for letters and the other for parcels. The clearance timings are also mentioned on the letterbox. They are: 8.05 am, 11.20 am, 3 pm, 4.45 pm, and 5.30 pm.

Ludhiana city division superintendent of post offices Kulwant Singh said, “We have identified various locations where pillar embedded letterboxes are in deplorable condition. To give them a better look, we are in the process of getting them painted.”

He said, “Letterboxes are the face of the post offices, and a majority of the customers visit our office to post letters. So, we decided to get them repainted. We have also kept earthen pots near the letterbox to beautify the surroundings.”

Residents laud initiative

The residents have appreciated the efforts made by the head post office authorities. Manpreet Kaur, a resident, said, “I have visited the head post office several times to post letters but, this time when I dropped the packet in the box, I found that it had been repainted and looked appealing. My grandfather, who accompanied me to the post office, also praised the authorities for taking the initiative. I also took a picture of the letterbox and then circulated it among my friends, who also applauded the new look.”