Ludhiana: Teachers demand action against deputy DEO, clerk
others

Ludhiana: Teachers demand action against deputy DEO, clerk

The deputy DEO had allegedly rebuked a head teacher, following which she suffered a paralysis attack
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 12:58 AM IST
Teachers protesting at Bharat Nagar Chowk in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Seeking transfer of Kuldeep Singh, deputy district education officer (DEO), and Harminder Singh Romi, a clerk at district education office, around 1,500 teachers from across the district laid siege to Bharat Nagar Chowk on Thursday evening for about half an hour.

Initially, the protesters staged a protest at the Mini Secretariat around 2pm. After two hours of protest, when no officer came to address their demands, they marched towards Bharat Nagar Chowk and blocked the crossroad at 4pm.

Hundreds of vehicles got stuck in a jam due to the roadblock.

The teachers ended the protest after the district administration officers scheduled their meeting with education minister Vijay Inder Singla for Tuesday. The teachers stated that they will intensify the protest if they don’t get a favourable response from the minister.

Sukhbir Singh Sekhon, president of Elementary Teachers’ Union, said, “The deputy DEO and the clerk humiliated Sapandeep Kaur, head teacher of Government Primary School, Purana Bazar of Sahnewal, to please a politician. The accused had threatened her, following which she had suffered a paralysis attack.”

Sekhon added that they had filed a complaint against the duo with the police and the department, but no action was taken.

Teachers’ union leader Satbir Singh Rauni stated that a vaccination camp was organised at the school on August 31 without prior information, yet they cooperated with the health department team.

On September 1, a health team again arrived, but left after finding all classrooms occupied. Minutes later, deputy DEO Kuldeep Singh and clerk Harminder Singh Romi reached the school, and rebuked the school head teacher for not accommodating the health team. Following the humiliation, she suffered a paralysis attack.

