Ludhiana: Wife, in-laws among 5 booked after police find video message of suicide victim

The FIR was lodged after the police found a video message recorded by the victim on his mobile phone, in which he accused his wife and in-laws of forcing him to take the extreme step
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON AUG 18, 2021 01:05 AM IST
Victim was reportedly upset as his wife had left home following a spat and was refusing to return; couple have a year-old daughter (Representative photo)

The Hathur police have booked five persons including the wife and in-laws of a 33-year-old man who ended his life on August 15.

The FIR was lodged after the police found a video message recorded by the victim on his mobile phone, in which he accused his wife and in-laws of forcing him to take the extreme step.

Earlier, the police had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The victim’s father in his complaint said that on August 15, he and his wife had gone out and when they returned in the evening, they were shocked to see the lifeless body of their son hanging from the girder.

Since they were clueless about the reason, no case was filed. On August 16, however, the victim’s father found a video message recorded in the son’s mobile phone in which he accused his wife and in-laws of forcing him to end his life.

The complainant added that his son had married three years ago and had a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. He further alleged that three months ago, their daughter-in-law had left home following a spat. His son had gone to bring her back, but she had refused, due to which he was depressed.

Sub-inspector Ramanpreet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against Balwinder Kaur, wife of the victim; his mother-in-law; father-in-law Darshan Singh; brother-in-law Jaspal Singh; Jaspal’s wife Indira; and relative Basant Singh.

A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused, he added.

