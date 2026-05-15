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Luxury SUV smuggling case: Customs arrests showroom owner, seizes vehicles in Kerala

Luxury SUV smuggling case: Customs arrests showroom owner, seizes vehicles in Kerala

Published on: May 15, 2026 07:53 pm IST
PTI |
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Kochi, The Customs Commissionerate , Kochi, has seized multiple SUVs, including one featured in a Malayalam film starring Dulquer Salmaan, and arrested a used luxury car showroom owner as part of a smuggling probe, officials said on Friday.

Luxury SUV smuggling case: Customs arrests showroom owner, seizes vehicles in Kerala

The action was part of 'Operation Numkhor', an ongoing investigation into the smuggling of luxury vehicles from Nepal and Bhutan.

Officials said the operation was launched last year following a tip-off that a large number of vehicles from Bhutan and Nepal were being brought into various parts of India in violation of norms, allegedly in connivance with officials in transport departments across states.

During the investigation, Customs arrested Deepak Potawary, District Transport Officer of Bongaigaon in Assam, after it was found that 464 vehicles from Bhutan were registered using fake or forged documents at the Bongaigaon Regional Transport Office, with many shown as having first registration in Lakshadweep.

Officials said the probe revealed that Biswajit Das, the alleged kingpin of the racket, sourced several smuggled SUVs from Bhutan and routed them to Kerala through a Delhi-based intermediary.

They added that evidence has emerged indicating the seized SUV was illegally imported into India through the Bhutan-Nepal route.

Earlier, Customs, as part of Operation Numkhor, had seized several SUVs, including those allegedly linked to actors Salmaan and Amit Chakkalakkal.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Luxury SUV smuggling case: Customs arrests showroom owner, seizes vehicles in Kerala
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Luxury SUV smuggling case: Customs arrests showroom owner, seizes vehicles in Kerala
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