Mahakumbh 2025: Larger area, advanced security measures

PRAYAGRAJ Mahakumbh 2025 will be organised in a larger area in the Sangam area, while Artificial Intelligence will be used for the first time for crowd management and security at the religious event.

Important decisions regarding preparations for Mahakumbh were made during the Traffic Advisory meeting held under ADG Zone Bhanu Bhaskar and Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant on Saturday.

Officials stated that Kumbh 2019 was organised in an area of 3200 hectares, but Mahakumbh will be held in an area of 4000 hectares.

Mela Officer Vijay Kiran Anand mentioned that, in anticipation of a large number of pilgrims and visitors at Mahakumbh, the area has been increased by 800 hectares.

The parking area has also been expanded from 1200 hectares to 1800 hectares. To improve traffic arrangements, ICCC (Integrated Command and Control Centre) will be equipped with the latest technologies and facilities.

ADG Zone Bhanu Bhaskar issued instructions for the deployment of officials for parking arrangements and satellite towns, identifying locations for the installation of CCTV cameras, and training of police personnel for mela duty.

ADG suggested putting up route maps for pilgrim facilities to ensure efficient navigation. To prevent fire incidents, large tents will be constructed using a three-dimensional model. Fire department officials mentioned that this will provide clear exit routes for pilgrims in case of fire.

Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma suggested operating dial 112 from the mela control room for enhanced security and traffic management under the guidance of experienced officials.

Officials announced that 1000 shuttle buses will be used to transport elderly and differently-abled pilgrims to Sangam, with the possibility of increasing the number of buses as per requirements.

Additionally, under the temporary surveillance system, 676 CCTV cameras will be installed, with 12 of them being ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) and Artificial Intelligence-based cameras.

There will be 120 parking lots equipped with 720 AI cameras with the capability to count vehicles. Image and video messages will be conveyed through 40 VMD (Video Motion Detection) screens. Bus and railway stations will also be equipped with 126 CCTV cameras, and the staff at the call centre will be increased from 20 to 40.

