Mahakumbh 2025: “Zero stray animal zone” declared across massive mela area in Prayagraj

The Mahakumbh 2025, sprawling over a vast 4,200 hectares, is set to become a “zero stray animal zone,” as the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified efforts to ensure a safe and seamless experience for the millions of pilgrims expected to attend the 45-day event. This initiative marks a first for the Mahakumbh, aiming to remove all stray animals—large and small—from the grounds and surrounding areas. Stray animals being caught by Prayagraj Municipal Corporation team ahead of Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj (HT)

Animal welfare and livestock officer of the PMC Vijay Amrit Raj said, “The entire Mahakumbh area will be free from stray animals during the fair as part of this initiative.” Clear directives have been issued to cattle owners to also ensure that no milch animals are left on the streets during this period, he claimed.

For animals like dogs and cats, five temporary shelters have been constructed, including two at Parade Ground, and one each in Naini, Jhunsi, and Phaphamau. These facilities will provide essential food and water for the animals throughout the fair, officials said.

Meanwhile, major routes leading to the Mahakumbh—Mirzapur Marg, Rewa Road, Lucknow Marg, Kanpur Road, and Chitrakoot Marg—will remain free from large stray animals to streamline movement and maintain safety.

PMC has also mandated dairy operators along the riverfront, from Daraganj to Phaphamau, to relocate their animals. Non-compliant dairies face immediate action; five have already been removed, officials reported.

A total of 12 dedicated teams have been deployed for this campaign. Seven teams, each with four members, will focus on large animal removal, while five teams will supervise the small animal shelters. This operation will be in effect from January 1 to March 31, 2025, ensuring Mahakumbh remains a secure and orderly experience for all.