Mahakumbh: Electronic interlocking to streamline train ops at Prayagraj Jn

In a major step towards ensuring seamless train operations during Mahakumbh-2025, the North Central Railway (NCR) has implemented a new electronic interlocking system at Prayagraj Junction and Prayagraj Rambagh rail line. New electronic interlocking system at Prayagraj Junction. (HT Photo)

The electronic interlocking system, developed by Kyosan, is a crucial part of the Prayagraj Junction-Prayagraj Rambagh rail line doubling project and streamlines train dispatches, reduces delays, and accommodates future high-traffic demands, said officials.

It will enable the Prayagraj Railway Division to operate approximately 992 trains during the mega religious fair, providing 825 routes for improved flexibility and efficiency in train movement, they explained.

According to Amit Malviya, senior PRO of NCR, this advanced system will make multi-directional train movement from Prayagraj Junction smoother and more efficient.

With this state-of-the-art system in place that uses e-control systems and computers in order to regulate train movement, uninterrupted and streamlined train operations will be ensured, accommodating the influx of millions of pilgrims expected to attend the once-in-12-year gathering, he added.

The earlier relay interlocking system had been in operation since 1993, making it over 30 years old. The new interlocking system will not only enhance train operations during the Mahakumbh Mela but also boost the station’s capacity for handling additional trains in the future.

This system will provide 825 routes for better flexibility at Prayagraj Junction, ensuring uninterrupted and safe train operations on the busy New Delhi-Howrah route. It will also minimise disruptions to regular train services during the operation of Mahakumbh special trains, ensuring smooth and efficient transportation for devotees, officials explained.

The new interlocking system has significantly improved the efficiency of the Prayagraj Railway Division of NCR. With its implementation, delays in trains heading towards Varanasi, Lucknow, Deen Dayal Upadhyay, and Satna stations will be reduced. This system allows for the simultaneous movement of multiple trains, addressing operational challenges effectively, officials said.

The project resolves key issues, such as train reception on Line 11 and departures from Line 10 towards Naini from Prayagraj Rambagh to Prayagraj Junction.

Additionally, it facilitates train departures from Lines 18 and 19 at Prayagraj Junction and enables train reception on Lines 13-17 from Prayag Station to Prayagraj Junction. This enhances the availability of running lines in the yard at Prayagraj Junction.