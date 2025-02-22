Mahakumbh: Preparations for final bathing fest on Mahashivratri in full swing

With the final bathing festival of Mahakumbh-2025 set to take place on Mahashivratri on February 26, marking the conclusion of the 45-day, once-in-12-year fair, officials have ramped up preparations to ensure seamless arrangements for devotees. Devotees arrive at Triveni Sangam to take a dip during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela 2025 (ANI)

Acting on chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives, chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and DGP Prashant Kumar visited Mahakumbh Nagar on Friday to review the arrangements and provide necessary instructions to officials.

Speaking to media persons, officials emphasised that comprehensive measures are being implemented for traffic regulation, crowd management, and facilitating smooth rituals, especially during the weekend rush. “Our continuous efforts are focused on ensuring that devotees do not face any inconvenience,” they said.

At the same time, the state government is closely monitoring attempts to disrupt the sanctity of Mahakumbh through misleading social media posts.

DGP Prashant Kumar assured strict action against such elements, revealing that over 50 FIRs have already been registered against those spreading misinformation.

During their visit, CS Manoj Kumar Singh and DGP Prashant Kumar inspected the Sangam Ghats by boat, reviewed cleanliness arrangements, and issued further directives to officials to enhance preparations.

So far, around 59 crore devotees have participated in the world’s largest religious and cultural gathering, taking a holy dip at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati. As Mahakumbh, which began on January 13, 2025, enters its final phase, over 1 crore devotees continue to arrive and take a dip daily.