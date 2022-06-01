Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj: Permanent helipads for aerial tour of Sangam on cards

If all goes as planned, pilgrims and tourists visiting Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj may get the option of witnessing the mega religious spectacle from a chopper.

The Prayagraj Mela Authority is mulling over a proposal for constructing permanent helipads at three places around the mela area including one at Prayagraj Boat Club and the other two at Arail side of Sangam and Jhunsi side of Ganga.

Recently, the state government, had allocated ₹100 crore in the state budget for the preparations of the Mahakumbh.

The Mahakumbh is organised once every 12 years on the banks of Sangam in Prayagraj, the last occasion being in 2013. Kumbh (held every six years) was last held in 2019 when a private firm had introduced chopper rides over Sangam area and these were availed by many tourists and pilgrims.

“We plan to provide the best facilities to pilgrims and tourists coming for the Mahakumbh. That is why we are exploring the possibility of introducing chopper facility,” said Prayagraj divisional commissioner, Sanjay Goyal, who is also the chairman of Prayagraj Mela Authority.

The Mela authorities plan to construct three helipads near the Sangam. Proposed as the first ‘heliport’ of the state to be located near a river, there would be provision of handling three choppers at a time, officials said.

The helipads, to be constructed at the three sites would have provisions of waiting area, a ticket window, fire-fighting arrangements along with ambulance for pilgrims. These helipads could be constructed near Jhunsi police station and near Triveni Pushp area of Arail.