Maharashtra’s Palghar district gets 19,500 doses of Covishield vaccine

Palghar district received 19,500 doses of Covishield vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune, on Wednesday late evening, Dr Dayanand Suryavanshi, district health officer, Palghar, said.

As part of the first phase of the mass vaccination drive, as per the recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO), around 17,400 frontline workers, including government and private doctors, nurses, ASHA (accredited social health activist) and anganwadi workers of the health department, will get the doses, said Suryavanshi.

The vaccination drive will commence on January 16. The doses have been stored in cold storage at the Central Medicine Centre in Palghar and four centres – Cottage Hospital (Dahanu), Sub-Medical Centre (Jawhar), Rural Hospital (Wada) and Varun Industrial Centre of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation – said Dr Suryavanshi.