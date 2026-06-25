Major mishap averted after massive fire engulfs coaching centre in Bhabua

Firefighters’ swift response averted a major tragedy after a massive fire engulfed a private coaching centre-cum-study library in Bhabua on Wednesday evening, officials said. Representative image. (HT Photo)

Only seven students were present at the institution, named American Library, located near Patel Chowk. The facility has a seating capacity of 100 students, and officials said the incident could have resulted in significant loss of life had more students been present.

Firefighters, led by Assistant District Fire Officer (ADFO) Santosh Kumar Pandey, along with police personnel, rushed to the scene and rescued all seven students. One student sustained minor injuries during the rescue operation. The flames were doused promptly, preventing the fire from spreading to the densely populated surrounding area.

The ADFO said that the fire was caused by a short circuit in an air conditioner. Sparks from the AC reportedly fell onto notebooks and books stored below, causing the fire to spread rapidly throughout the library and reducing all belongings inside to ashes.

The ADFO further stated that the institute was operating in gross violation of fire safety norms. It allegedly lacked a valid No Objection Certificate (NOC) and had not paid the requisite firefighting fee. The premises were equipped with only a portable fire extinguisher.

Following the incident, the owner of the institute, Shubham Kumar Gupta, fled the scene. The institute has since been closed, and legal proceedings have been initiated against him for violating fire safety regulations, the ADFO said.

Meanwhile, following directions from the Bihar Fire Service Headquarters, authorities have launched a comprehensive inspection of all coaching institutes, malls, and commercial establishments—both large and small—across the district. Strict legal action will be taken against institutions found violating fire safety rules, the ADFO added.