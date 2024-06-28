 Male leopard found dead in Dudhwa buffer zone - Hindustan Times
Male leopard found dead in Dudhwa buffer zone

ByHT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri
Jun 28, 2024 09:24 PM IST

During the post-mortem examination, blood clots were detected in the heart area, which indicated death from cardio-respiratory complications

The carcass of a male leopard was recovered from a sugarcane field near Durgagaurhi village, under the Jungle Matera beat of Dhaurahra range, in the Dudhwa buffer zone, on Friday.

A one-month-old tiger cub rescued from South Kheri forest division on Friday. (HT Photo)
Chief conservator of forest (CCF) and field director Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) Lalit Verma, said that acting upon the information of villagers, Dhaurahra range field staff recovered the carcass of a leopard on Friday from a sugarcane field. Verma said the leopard was a male.

He added that during the post-mortem examination, blood clots were detected in the heart area, which indicated death from cardio-respiratory complications.

Month-old tiger cub rescued

In an unrelated development, South Kheri forest division officials rescued a 40-day-old tiger cub, roaming around Bhagatpur village corridor, in Devipur beat of Maheshpur forest range, on Friday.

Sanjay Biswal, divisional forest officer (DFO), South Kheri, said , villagers informed the local forest authorities about the tiger cub on Friday.

Biswal added range officer Naresh Pal Singh along with his staff rushed to the village and rescued the cub and brought to the Maheshpur range headquarters, where its physical examination was carried out.

Biswal said no external injuries were detected on the cub’s body while the way it ate food indicated it to be in good health.

He said that higher authorities had permitted to shift the cub to Gorakhpur zoo for proper supervision.

DEO KANT PANDEY

