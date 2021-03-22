Malls closed due to Sunday curbs, Ludhiana residents flock to local markets

As the state government ordered the closure of multiplexes, cinema halls and malls on Sundays in view of the spike in Covid-19 infections, residents flocked to the local markets in Sarabha Nagar, Dugri, Model Town, Chaura Bazar Ghumar Mandi and other areas, with many being seen roaming around without masks.

Residents enjoying their meal at an eatery in Ghumar Mandi, Ludhiana, on Sunday even though only takeaways and home delivery services are allowed. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Though the government had allowed restaurants and eateries to only provide takeaway and home delivery services, many residents were seen enjoying their meals while sitting at dhabas and eateries on the railway station road, South City, Ghumar Mandi, Model Town, Dugri and Civil lines. At some of these places, residents were also seen standing in long queues without observing distancing while waiting for their orders.

Many of eatery owners even claimed ignorance over whether they are covered under the restaurant category, and hence if the rule of allowing only takeaways and home deliveries applied on them.

The hotels and restaurant association members, meanwhile, cried foul, stating that curbs were only being imposed on them even as small eateries were openly flouting the norms. Punjab hotels and restaurant association president Amarvir Singh said, “We will soon writing to the district administration over the “discrimination” against us.”

Administration officials clarified that no restaurant, dhaba or eatery owner will be allowed to serve food on the premises on Sundays. Additional deputy commissioner Amarjit Bains said, “All eateries, dhabas, chowpattys are covered under the restaurant category and no one is allowed to serve food on premises. Police will take action against the violators as per the norms.”

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said, “Cops are strictly monitoring the situation in the city and action is being taken against the violators. The owners of eateries situated at different points of the city were also directed to stop serving food on Sunday and residents are expected to follow the norms to help stop the spread of the virus.”

Many rued that their business has already been hit due to the ongoing night curfew, and the weekend curfew would only add to their woes.

Bhavpreet Singh, the owner of a restaurant in Sarabha Nagar, stated, “We are already suffering as we have to close our establishments before 9pm on weekdays, and now, we will lose out on business even on weekends. Allowing takeaways is a good idea but the government should still reconsider its decision of Sunday restrictions as otherwise, it will be very difficult for us to meet our fixed expenses such as salaries, electricity bill etc.”

A closed mall on Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Similar views were echoed by the managements of malls and multiplexes in the city. Ajay Nayar, director, FMI Limited and Silver Arc Mall, said, “We are already witnessing a low footfall due to fear of infection. Our business had been slowly coming back on track post the lockdown as residents had started coming out for shopping, movies and dining, but the fresh restrictions mean even more losses for our establishments. Instead of imposing such restrictions, the government must focus on speeding up vaccinations.”