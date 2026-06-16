Man accused of killing sister over property, sentenced to death

A man accused of shooting his sister dead over a property dispute, was given the capital punishment by special judge, anti-corruption court in Agra on Tuesday. The court ordered that the accused be hanged till death. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Lalit Chaudhary, aka Nikku, had shot his sister, Poonam Chaudhary, dead in broad daylight in Bhogipura area of Shahganj locality on November 26, 2022. An FIR was lodged at Shaganj police station of Agra against the accused.

Neelu Chaudhary, the wife of the accused’s elder brother, the complainant had alleged that she along with Poonam Chaudhary were locking a shop which was their ancestral property under dispute. The accused Lalit Chaudhary came on spot and asked why the lock was being placed on the shop.

The complainant told accused Lalit Chaudhary that they had a right on the shop but accused Lalit Chaudhary used to receive total rent without giving them any share thus they were placing the lock.

An angry Lalit Chaudhary opened fire killing his sister Poonam Chaudhary and injuring Neelu Chaudhary.

Poonam had been seeking a share in the property after the death of their father which the accused had refused. After killing his sister he absconded but was arrested by the Agra police on November 28, 2022.

The case was registered under section 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code.

Mridul Dubey, additional district judge (ADJ)/Special Judge (anti corruption court) Court No. 01 at Agra ruling in the case, said that it was not only a sister but the human relations which came under attack by brother over property dispute and such crimes are a challenge to humanity and relations and courts cannot remain silent spectators.

The court held the crime in the category of rarest of the rare and sentenced accused Lalit Chaudhary aka Nikku to capital punishment beside monetary penalty.