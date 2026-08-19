Man beaten to death with hammer, iron rod in Hapur; attackers flee

A 33-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death with a hammer, iron rod and other weapons by a group of assailants who intercepted him while he was riding his motorcycle in Hapur on Tuesday morning. The attackers allegedly continued assaulting him until he lost consciousness before fleeing the spot after threatening passers-by who attempted to intervene.

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Police suspect the attack may have stemmed from an old dispute involving a criminal case.

The incident took place at around 10 am in the Dehat police station area. The victim, identified as Gaurav Tyagi (33), was travelling from Dhanaura on his motorcycle when some men travelling in a car allegedly intercepted him.

The assailants abused Gaurav before assaulting him with sticks, an iron rod, sharp-edged weapons and a hammer. Several passers-by witnessed the assault. Some reportedly tried to intervene and rescue Gaurav, but the attackers threatened to kill them before fleeing the spot.

A 10-second video of the incident has also surfaced.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the attack and took the critically injured Gaurav to a hospital. Given the severity of his injuries, he was referred to Meerut for further treatment.

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{{^usCountry}} Gaurav died during treatment at around 3pm on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gaurav died during treatment at around 3pm on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

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The deceased was a resident of Mohammadpur Azampur village under Babugarh police station. He is survived by his wife, Reshu, 11-year-old son Aarav, seven-year-old daughter Gora and father Fateh Singh Tyagi.

His father is a farmer, and Gaurav was reportedly his parents’ only son.

Police suspect that the attack may have stemmed from an old dispute involving a criminal case. According to the family, Gaurav’s father had been pursuing an old case involving an alleged attempt on someone’s life. The family had reportedly been involved in a dispute with the opposing side over the case.

Investigators are examining whether the long-standing dispute was the motive behind Tuesday’s attack.

City officer Anita Chauhan said three police teams had been formed to arrest the accused.

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“Three teams have been formed to arrest the accused,” Chauhan said.

The attackers had not been arrested at the time of the statement.