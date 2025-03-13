Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man commits murder, then kills self over rejection of marriage proposal

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Mar 13, 2025 08:07 PM IST

Angered over rejection of marriage proposal, a man from Bharatpur in Rajasthan killed the brother of the bride-to-be and then allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at a room in the house of the victim in Firozabad on Thursday

Angered over rejection of marriage proposal, a man from Bharatpur in Rajasthan killed the brother of the bride-to-be and then allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at a room in the house of the victim in Firozabad on Thursday.

(Pic for representation only)
(Pic for representation only)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Firozabad Saurabh Dixit said the incident took place at a locality within limits of Uttar police station of Firozabad city.

“Police at Uttar police station of Firozabad got information on Thursday morning about a man killed by sharped-edged weapon by the accused who came from Bharatpur district in Rajasthan. Later the accused committed suicide by hanging himself in a room of house of victim itself,” said SSP.

“It was revealed that Sachin Jain, a local in Firozabad resided with his mother, wife and sisters. One of his sisters was having a divorce petition pending in courts and the family was planning to get her married to one Santosh Jain from Bharatpur in Rajasthan,” said SSP Firozabad.

“Santosh was known to the family and had been visiting the house of Sachin in recent past. However the family of Sachin came to know certain negative facts about Santosh and thus family decided to call off the marriage,” said the SSP.

“Santosh got angry by this rejection and it appears prima facie that he came with a proper plan on Thursday and first attacked Sachin with a sharp-edged weapon and after killing him, he locked himself in a room in the house and hanged himself,” said the SSP.

“Police that reached the house broke open the door of the room and rushed Santosh to Trauma centre in Firozabad but he was declared dead. Legal compliance is being undertaken after two deaths,” said the SSP Firozabad.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On