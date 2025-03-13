Man commits murder, then kills self over rejection of marriage proposal

Angered over rejection of marriage proposal, a man from Bharatpur in Rajasthan killed the brother of the bride-to-be and then allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at a room in the house of the victim in Firozabad on Thursday. (Pic for representation only)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Firozabad Saurabh Dixit said the incident took place at a locality within limits of Uttar police station of Firozabad city.

“Police at Uttar police station of Firozabad got information on Thursday morning about a man killed by sharped-edged weapon by the accused who came from Bharatpur district in Rajasthan. Later the accused committed suicide by hanging himself in a room of house of victim itself,” said SSP.

“It was revealed that Sachin Jain, a local in Firozabad resided with his mother, wife and sisters. One of his sisters was having a divorce petition pending in courts and the family was planning to get her married to one Santosh Jain from Bharatpur in Rajasthan,” said SSP Firozabad.

“Santosh was known to the family and had been visiting the house of Sachin in recent past. However the family of Sachin came to know certain negative facts about Santosh and thus family decided to call off the marriage,” said the SSP.

“Santosh got angry by this rejection and it appears prima facie that he came with a proper plan on Thursday and first attacked Sachin with a sharp-edged weapon and after killing him, he locked himself in a room in the house and hanged himself,” said the SSP.

“Police that reached the house broke open the door of the room and rushed Santosh to Trauma centre in Firozabad but he was declared dead. Legal compliance is being undertaken after two deaths,” said the SSP Firozabad.