Man critically injured after being dragged by car in Jhansi

: A 30-year-old man was allegedly dragged for around 300 metres by a car in Jhansi after he asked its occupants to pay a commission on a ₹60,000 money transfer, leaving him critically injured.

Police have examined CCTV footage from the area and are trying to identify the vehicle. They have also contacted authorities in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh as part of the investigation. (For representation only)

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The incident took place late on Tuesday night near Dagarwaha village on the Jhansi-Shivpuri National Highway in Raksa. Police have registered a case of attempted murder against unidentified people and started an investigation.

The injured man, Rinku Prajapati, runs an online money transfer and FASTag shop near a petrol pump in Dagarwaha. His brother, Gabbar Prajapati, said three or four men arrived in a car and asked Rinku to transfer ₹60,000. Rinku made two UPI transactions of ₹30,000 each to a QR code.

After the transfer, the men allegedly got into their car without paying the commission. When Rinku asked for it, one of them walked towards the car. Suspecting something was wrong, Rinku followed him.

As the car started, Rinku reached out to demand his money. The occupants allegedly grabbed his hand and tried to pull him inside. When he resisted, they drove away with him hanging from the vehicle, dragging him for around 300 metres before throwing him by the roadside and fleeing.

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{{^usCountry}} Police took Rinku to Jhansi Medical College, where doctors referred him to Gwalior after finding his condition critical. His family, however, is currently getting him treated at a private hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police took Rinku to Jhansi Medical College, where doctors referred him to Gwalior after finding his condition critical. His family, however, is currently getting him treated at a private hospital. {{/usCountry}}

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Police have examined CCTV footage from the area and are trying to identify the vehicle. They have also contacted authorities in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh as part of the investigation.

Circle officer Sadar Priya Singh said a case had been registered against unidentified people on the basis of a complaint by the injured man’s family. “Three teams have been formed to trace the accused. A dispute over some money has come to light and the matter is being investigated,” she said.