Man dies after being kicked from moving train during brawl

: A 22-year-old man died after he fell from a moving train when an accused allegedly kicked him during a brawl over sitting near the gate of a moving Mathura-Hathras passenger train. The accused was booked for murder at the GRP Mathura police station and was sent to jail on Saturday after being produced in court.

Inspector Pradeep Singh said on Saturday that crime case no. 322 had been registered against 25-year-old Vijendra under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder. (For representation only)

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Inspector of GRP, Mathura, Pradeep Singh said on Sunday that the incident took place on Friday. Lakhmi Chandra, a resident of Hathras, had boarded the Mathura-Hathras passenger train at 1pm for Mathura. He was travelling with his wife, Sanju Devi, and their two sons, Anuj and Jatin. They were all heading to Mathura.

While the train was travelling between Laxmi Nagar and Raya town in Mathura, a dispute broke out between Jatin, 22, and Vijendra, a youth from Aligarh, over sitting near the door of the coach.

The argument soon turned into a brawl. During the fight, Vijendra allegedly kicked Jatin, causing him to fall from the moving train. The incident created panic among the passengers.

Jatin’s family members pulled the emergency chain to stop the train. They found him injured near the railway track and rushed him to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared him dead.

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{{^usCountry}} Jatin’s brother and co-passengers caught Vijendra and handed him over to the GRP when the train reached Mathura Cantt station. A case was subsequently registered against him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jatin’s brother and co-passengers caught Vijendra and handed him over to the GRP when the train reached Mathura Cantt station. A case was subsequently registered against him. {{/usCountry}}

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Inspector Pradeep Singh said on Saturday that crime case no. 322 had been registered against 25-year-old Vijendra under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder. He was arrested after the Mathura-Hathras passenger train reached Mathura.