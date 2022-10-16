Man gives his pet macaw to Lucknow zoo, says ‘it was like sending a kid to college’

LUCKNOW: To keep up the spirits of his family during the pandemic-induced lockdown, Lucknow-resident Sunil Pandey bought “Joy”, an infant macaw, from a Mumbai-based importer in August 2021. Sure enough, the exotic bird had the desired effect on the Pandey family. They all became involved with feeding and taking care of Joy and grew really fond of him.

“Our green-winged macaw was just four-month-old when we got him. Our family quickly got attached to Joy. However, as the bird grew older, we realised that we don’t have the knowledge required to raise an exotic bird,” said Sunil.

According to experts, macaws can grow up to 41 inches or above and have a lifespan of more than 80 years. Realising the predicament, Pandey consulted Dr Utkarsh Shukla, deputy director of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden. Following several discussions, they decided to shift the bird to the zoo to ensure his proper care.

“It was a difficult decision for us -- almost like sending a kid to college. Before the actual shift, we visited the zoo with Joy several times to acclimatise him to his new home,” said Sunil. After a month-long vetting process, Joy was shifted to the Lucknow Zoo on Sunday. The bird has been given his own enclosure by the toy trains in the zoo.

Although Joy will now stay at the Lucknow zoo, the Pandey family hasn’t snapped ties with their lockdown buddy. Under the zoo’s adoption program, Sunil will pay ₹30,000 annually to authorities for the upkeep of the bird. Joy’s feed will be bought from a Belgian company, he said. Sunil has even vowed to find a partner for Joy and give it to the zoo in time.

In return, the zoo authorities have allowed Pandey to visit the bird even on Mondays, when the facility remains shut. The decision has been taken to ensure that the transition process isn’t difficult on either the bird or the Pandey family.