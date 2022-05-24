Man killed in tiger attack in Dudhwa buffer zone

Within a span of few days, yet another man was killed in tiger attack in Manjhra forest area of Dudhwa buffer zone late on Monday night.

The victim has been identified as Kamlesh, 30, a resident of Saypur Padhuva village under the Nighasan police limits.

This is the second case in a row in the area. Earlier on Saturday, a 30-year man Mahesh of Dumeda village under Tikunia kotwali limits was killed in a tiger attack near Manjhara forests.

It is yet to be ascertained if the same tiger was involved in both the killings as the area close to Katarniaghat wildlife sanctuary is prone to movements of tigers and other carnivores.

Reports said Kamlesh along with his two brothers-in-law was returning home from Khairatiya on Monday night on a bullock cart. Khairatiya is close to Manjhra reserve forest area.

While they were passing by Manjhra railway station, a tiger hiding in the forests attacked Kamlesh and dragged him down from the bullock cart, reports added.

His relatives raised an alarm and attempted to rescue Kamlesh following which the tiger left him and disappeared into the forests.

Local police and forest staff rushed to the spot and the body was sent for a postmortem examination.

Meanwhile, the district forest authorities issued a fresh advisory to the villagers in the area to remain on high alert in view of movement of tigers and other wild animals.

Patrolling by forest teams has been intensified.

Workshop on human-carnivore conflict management

The two-day workshop on human-carnivore conflict management started in Dudhwa on Tuesday with experts exchanging their notes on identifying root cause of growing man-animal conflicts and ways to manage them effectively.

They elaborated upon various case studies carried out in Maharashtra, Bihar, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve and Pilibhit Tiger Reserve in UP and in neighbouring Nepal.

A consensus was reached on drafting an effective strategy incorporating the tips of the experts.

Inaugurating the workshop, UP principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) and head of forest force, Mamta Sanjiv Dubey, said growing population of tigers and other wild animals reflected the skilled wildlife and forest management, however, the growing man-animal conflicts were also a matter of serious concern.

She added human and the wildlife both were of equal and vital importance and both had to be secured with an effective wildlife management.

UP chief wildlife warden Sanjay Singh, field director (FD) of Valmiki Tiger Reserve in Bihar Neshmani K, FD Dudhwa Tiger Reserve Sanjay Kumar Pathak, divisional forest officer (DFO), Bramhapuri in Maharashtra Dipesh Malhotra, head of Terai Arc Landscape (TAL) WWF-India Dr AK Singh, WWF-Nepal representative D. Kanchan Thapa, deputy director, Lucknow zoo Dr Utkarsh Shukla, Anjali of Global Tiger Forum, Ujjwal, Neha and Keshav from WII, project director (emergency operations) in UP disaster management Aditi Umrao and others also shared their views and experiences on man-animal conflicts.

