Man kills live-in partner’s son in Haridwar

A 28-year-old man allegedly killed the 12-year-old son of his live-in partner in Haridwar district’s Piran Kaliyar area, the police said.

According to the police, accused Kasif was living with Muskan (40) and her son Ayan at a rented accommodation on Kilkili Sahab road in Piran Kaliyar for the past few years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Jharkhand man detained after police recovers chopped body parts of wife

According to the statement given by the woman to the police, on Saturday night, she and Kasif had an argument over some personal matter after which she went to a nearby dargah. After returning home, she didn’t find her son in his room and inquired about her son from Kasif.

According to police, when she inquired, Kasif misled her and even accompanied her outside in search of her son. After no clues, Muskan suggested that they should get the footage of nearby CCTV cameras checked which made the accused anxious and he ran away.

Suspecting his live-in partner’s involvement in her son’s disappearance, she then approached the police and called his elder son Tasleem, who lives in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It came to light that both Muskan and the accused were living for the past several years together at the said locality and Kasif used to work as a labourer. In the footage of a CCTV camera, the accused was carrying a suitcase at midnight. We suspect that the accused threw the victim’s body into the canal after killing him. Police and Jal police personnel are searching for the body in the Ganga canal,” said superintendent of rural police Swapan Kishore Singh.

“We monitoring CCTV footage as well as keeping a tab on the accused through mobile surveillance to nab the accused,” he said. A case of murder has been registered against the accused at Kaliyar police station following a complaint from Muskan, the SP said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}