Tirupati , A man allegedly killed his wife, mother and later ended his life along with his two children under a moving train here in Tirupati district, a police official said on Friday.

Man kills wife, mother; ends life with two children in Tirupati

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The deceased were identified as Mohan , his wife Haritha , mother Chandrakala and two minor children, residents of Venkatakrishnapalem village here.

"Mohan killed his wife and mother, and later died along with his two children under a moving train in Tirupati district on April 22," Puttur Deputy Superintendent of Police G Ravi Kumar told PTI.

"We are investigating all possible angles, including whether Mohan had any psychological issues, as no clear motive has emerged so far," he said.

According to preliminary findings, Mohan allegedly strangled his wife using a saree in their house and later killed his mother in a similar manner.

Neighbours described Mohan as a well-behaved person, and police noted that the family had recently opened a cement shop.

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{{^usCountry}} After killing his mother and wife, Mohan went to his children's school and picked them up from there, citing a family emergency. Later, on April 22, around 7.15 pm near Vepagunta railway station, Mohan along with his two children were run over by the Egmore-Kacheguda train, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After killing his mother and wife, Mohan went to his children's school and picked them up from there, citing a family emergency. Later, on April 22, around 7.15 pm near Vepagunta railway station, Mohan along with his two children were run over by the Egmore-Kacheguda train, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Railway authorities alerted the police after the loco pilot, KVS Babu, informed the station master about the incident, following which local police reached the spot and confirmed the deaths. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Railway authorities alerted the police after the loco pilot, KVS Babu, informed the station master about the incident, following which local police reached the spot and confirmed the deaths. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said no immediate reason has been established behind the incident and further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said no immediate reason has been established behind the incident and further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, police registered a case under Section 103 of the BNS in connection with the killing of two women, while the deaths near the railway track are being probed separately by the Government Railway Police . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, police registered a case under Section 103 of the BNS in connection with the killing of two women, while the deaths near the railway track are being probed separately by the Government Railway Police . {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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