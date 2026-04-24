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Man kills wife, mother; ends life with two children in Tirupati

Man kills wife, mother; ends life with two children in Tirupati

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 11:58 am IST
PTI |
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Tirupati , A man allegedly killed his wife, mother and later ended his life along with his two children under a moving train here in Tirupati district, a police official said on Friday.

Man kills wife, mother; ends life with two children in Tirupati

The deceased were identified as Mohan , his wife Haritha , mother Chandrakala and two minor children, residents of Venkatakrishnapalem village here.

"Mohan killed his wife and mother, and later died along with his two children under a moving train in Tirupati district on April 22," Puttur Deputy Superintendent of Police G Ravi Kumar told PTI.

"We are investigating all possible angles, including whether Mohan had any psychological issues, as no clear motive has emerged so far," he said.

According to preliminary findings, Mohan allegedly strangled his wife using a saree in their house and later killed his mother in a similar manner.

Neighbours described Mohan as a well-behaved person, and police noted that the family had recently opened a cement shop.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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