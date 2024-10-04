Man murdered, body found in Sector 4 sewer

Gurugram: The body of a 25-year-old man was found in a sewer in Chandu Budhera (Sector-4) on Thursday morning, police said. Gurugram Police, public relations officer, Sandeep Kumar said that there were at least two criminal cases of robbery registered against the deceased man at the Rajendra Park police station. (Representational Photo)

Initially, investigators could not ascertain the identity of the deceased but later after spotting a tattoo on his right hand, they identified him as Rohit Kumar who lived with his family in Rajendra Park.

They said he met his family for the last time on Tuesday, after which he could not be traced.

According to the police, Kumar’s throat was slit after which his body was wrapped in a bedsheet and dumped in the sewer in front of Gate 1 of the SGT University. It was later spotted by a local resident who informed the police control room.

“We have got to know this from his family and are verifying the information. Due to his criminal activities, the family members had stopped caring about his movements. It was due to this reason that when he didn’t return home and didn’t contact them, no one approached the police with a missing complaint,” he said, adding the motive behind the murder was still unclear.

“It is clear that he was murdered somewhere else after which the body was dumped in the sewer. Investigation is underway to trace the killers and arrest them,” he added.

Based on the complaint of the deceased’s family, an FIR was registered against unidentified suspects under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Rajendra Park police station on Thursday night.