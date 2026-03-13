Man pushed off roof by relatives over pet cat, both hands fractured

A 30-year-old man was allegedly pushed off the roof of his house by his relatives following a heated argument over a complaint about a pet cat in the Kachchi Bagh locality under the Tiwaripur Police Station limits. The victim suffered fractures in both arms, police said on Thursday. The victim suffered fractures in both arms (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Station house officer (SHO) of Tiwaripur Police Station, Pankaj Kumar Singh, said that a case has been registered against three accused under relevant sections based on a complaint filed by Mohammad Shehzade, and an inquiry has been initiated. He added that the accused, including Sana Khatun and Shanu, are residents of the same Kachchi Bagh locality.

According to police officials, Shehzade stated in his complaint that his family and his uncle’s family live separately in the same house. His uncle runs a biryani shop and mostly works from home. He had kept a pet cat that often entered Shehzade’s living area and dirtied his kitchen and bedroom.

“Shehzade had repeatedly complained to his uncle about the cat creating a mess in his portion of the house. On Thursday, the cat again entered his area and dirtied several places, which led to a heated argument,” police said.

During the altercation, the accused and other family members allegedly assaulted Shehzade and then pushed him off the roof. He fell to the ground and lost consciousness. His family immediately took him to a nearby hospital, where X-rays confirmed fractures in both arms.

Police said further investigation into the incident is ongoing.