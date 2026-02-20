Man strangles sister over love affair in Sambhal district

A man killed his younger sister in Matavali Patti Jaggu village, in Sambhal district, for loving and living with a man of a different community, on Thursday night. For representation only (HT File Photo)

In what is being seen as a hate crime, Roop Jahan, 19, was allegedly strangled with a scarf by her elder brother Jaan-e-Alam. Following the crime, the accused called the police and confessed to the crime.

According to Krishan Kumar Bishnoi, superintendent of police, Sambhal, the accused has been arrested and investigators are examining whether others were involved in the incident or its planning.

Police said Roop Jahan had been in a relationship for the past two years with a young man from another community in the same village. When her family learned about it, they imposed strict restrictions on her.

On Wednesday, she reached the police station and told officers her life was in danger from her relatives. Stating that she was an adult, she expressed her desire to live with her partner. The young man then took her to stay at his relative’s home in Amroha.

The next morning, along with influential villagers, her family went to the relative’s house and persuaded her to return. It is reported that they promised that after some time they would arrange her marriage and she could then live elsewhere.

After returning home, the accused allegedly killed her around 9 pm. He later told police that other family members had gone to attend a relative’s wedding at the time. Investigators are verifying his statement and probing whether anyone else played a role.

During questioning, the man reportedly told police that he had known about the relationship for some time and had repeatedly tried to convince his sister to end it. He said she insisted on living with the young man and had even left home, which he claimed brought disrepute to the family. Roop Jahan was the third among five siblings- three brothers and two sisters.

Police said a formal complaint is yet to be filed. “Whoever is found involved in the conspiracy will face action,” SP Bishnoi said, adding that a case will be registered once a written complaint is received.