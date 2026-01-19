Man, three-year-old killed as car crushed between trucks in Rampur district

A man and a three-year-old child were killed, while three others were seriously injured, after the car they were travelling in was crushed between two speeding trucks on the Delhi–Lucknow National Highway-24 on Monday. The collision occurred within the Civil Lines police station limits in Rampur district, said police. Additional superintendent of police Anurag Singh said that five people were travelling in the car. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The impact was so severe that the car was badly mangled after being trapped between the two heavy vehicles. Upon receiving information, the Civil Lines inspector and a police team rushed to the spot. A fire brigade team was also deployed and carried out an intensive rescue operation for nearly an hour to extricate the trapped passengers.

All the injured were rushed to the district hospital, where doctors initiated emergency treatment.

Additional superintendent of police Anurag Singh said that five people were travelling in the car. They were identified as Nutan (56), Surya Pratap (30), Girish Kumari, Hritik Arora (45), and Yatharth (3).

Doctors declared Hritik Arora and three-year-old Yatharth dead during treatment, while the condition of the remaining injured is critical and they are undergoing treatment at the district hospital, he informed.

Singh said all the car occupants were residents of Aligarh and were travelling from Rudrapur to Aligarh at the time of the accident. He also confirmed that one of the deceased had taken a lift from Moradabad and was killed in the mishap.