Man tries to steal rooster bait, gets trapped in cage

ByS Raju, Meerut
Feb 25, 2023 01:24 AM IST

A man got trapped inside a cage placed for catching a leopard in the jungle near Basendua village of district Bulandshahr on Friday.

The man who got trapped in a cage to trap a leopard (HT Photo)
Divisional forest officer of Bulandshahr Vineeta Singh said that a cage and net were placed in the jungle near village Basendua after the movement of a leopard was reported in the area.

She said that a team of forest staff combed the area and found the pug marks of an animal of the cat family, and thereafter, a net and cage was placed. A rooster was also placed inside the cage as bait to attract the leopard.

She said that the staff, who were monitoring the possible catch from a distance, heard the cage’s door and assumed that the leopard had been trapped.

When they reached the spot, they were taken aback to see that a man was trapped inside the cage instead of a leopard.

He apologised to the forest staff and said that he tried to steal the rooster placed inside the cage and got trapped. “The man was identified as a resident of a nearby village,” said the DFO and he was let off after a warning.

