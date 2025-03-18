Man, two sisters attempt self immolation over land dispute

Upset over alleged forcible encroachment on his land by gram pradhan and his aides, a man and his two sisters tried to immolate themselves on the collectorate premises on Monday afternoon. The police and the collectorate staff saved the three from setting themselves ablaze. (Pic for representation)

According to reports, Gulab Chand Patel, resident of Sehua Dih village under Baharia police station in Phulpur tehsil of Prayagraj owns a land bearing ‘Bhumidhari Sankhya’ (land number) 380 in the village.

As per Patel, the village head Dilip Yadav had demolished the boundary wall of his land using a JCB in December 2024 besides making a road (Chak Marg) through his land.

Patel said, he had given written complaints at Baharia police station and also at the offices of senior administrative and police officials. He claimed to have sent the complaint to chief minister’s office and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in January, but to no avail.

With no relief in sight and tired of running from pillar to post, Patel along with his two sisters Rathu and Puja arrived at collectorate at 11.15 am on Monday and sprinkled petrol on themselves.

Later, senior administrative officials took his application and ordered an enquiry into the same.

SHO Baharia police station Mahesh Mishra said that Naib Tehsildar of Phulpur tehsil had surveyed the area on Monday evening after the incident and its report was awaited. He said, action would be initiated against the guilty on receipt of the survey report.